Baadshaho new poster: Ileana D’Cruz joins Ajay Devgn’s badass gang; yet looks WORRIED

And here’s the fourth poster of Ajay Devgn starrer Badshaho that’s trending for all the right reasons right now. The makers have invested in promoting the film by individually introducing the ‘badass’ characters first and then bringing out a combination of all in the official poster. While we already saw Ajay Devgn, Vidyut Jammwal and Emraan Hashmi’s looks varying from being intense to rugged. Here, check out the newest member joining this gang of boys – Ileana D’Cruz. Although she looks beautiful in her desi avatar but unlike the men who looked pretty fierce in their approach, Ileana looks rather disturbed and worried. I mean, one look at the above picture and you will know what we are trying to say. Her eyes resonate worry, misery. But of course, this is just our observation…you might have a different take on it. Also read: Baadshaho poster: Ajay Devgn looks BADASS and his eyes are burning with fury

Talking about the plot of Baadshaho, not much has been revealed as ye but the text written on the poster does drop quite a few hints. If you look at it closely, you’ll realise how the movie is going to be about a heist, and will have 6 characters, played by Ajay, Emraan, Vidyut, Esha Gupta, Ileana D’Cruz and Sanjay Gupta. The plot is set in the emergency era of India, 1975, and spans over just 96 hours. At the center of the plot is a truck loaded with millions worth of gold. We wonder if 6 characters will come together as one team, or will be pitted against one another. In fact, Ileana’s poster somewhat gives us a clue about how not everyone is headed to the same mission.

Directed by Milan Luthria, Baadshaho is all set to hit the screens of September 1, 2017. Do you look Ileana’s look from the film? Tell us in the comments below and keep watching this space for more updates. PS: The teaser of the film is expected to hit the web shortly so stay tuned!