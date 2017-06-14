Baadshaho poster: Emraan Hashmi goes for a desi transformation! Tell us if you like it

The promotions of the upcoming Milan Luthria film Baadshaho have begun. Makers have been releasing teaser posters that divulge dainty information about the plot and characters. Yesterday, Ajay Devgn’s character poster was released and was a trending topic on Twitter for hours. Today, character poster for Emraan Hashmi has hit the internet, and is a big hit. We see Emraan in a never seen before avatar, and are loving it.

In the latest poster Emraan Hashmi is seen in a typical Rajasthani get up. But he is probably not as sweet as the native people of Rajasthan are thought to be. With guns in his hands, and clearly a love for those guns in his eyes, Emraan is looking dangerous. This sure is a new avatar that we are seeing Emraan in, and we hope the fans of the actor like it as well. Baadshaho is going to be a heist thriller, set in the Emergency period of India. The plot of the film will span over 96 hours, and the crux of it will be about robbing an armored truck loaded with millions worth of gold.

Baadshaho will be the third time Emraan and Ajay would be working together. They previously shared screen space in movies like Dil To Bachcha Hai Ji and the superhit Once Upon A Time In Mumbai. They were also supposed to star in Raj Kumar Santoshi’s Power, but that project never took off. The two actors are coming back together after a gap of 6 years, and their fans should be fairly excited. Now, we are waiting for the trailer of the thriller, and the buzz is that it will be released with the prints of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Baadshaho releases on September 1. The movie also stars Vidyut Jammwal, Esha Gupta, Ileana D’Cruz along with Emraan and Ajay.