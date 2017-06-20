Baadshaho teaser: 7 moments featuring Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz, Vidyut Jammwal that will make you impatient for the film – watch video

Ajay Devgn, Esha Gupta, Vidyut Jammwal, Ileana D’Cruz, Emraan Hashmi’s Baadshaho teaser is out and we are totally floored by it. Not only did we see some insane action sequences, but also some hot love making and emotional scenes in the teaser. In fact, not only is the first promo entertaining, but it is also so thrilling that you will sit on the edge of your seat, wanting to know what is going to happen next. Based on the 1975 Emergency period in India, Baadshaho is about six badass robbers, who attempt to steal the gold reserves of the country. Though we don’t know if they work as a team or not, the badasses have a common goal of pulling off the perfect robbery. They have 96 hours to do so, but will they able to?

While we don’t come to know if they pull of the heist or not, we see a lot of things in the Baadshaho teaser that give hints about each and every character and what is going to follow. There are also a couple sequences in the teaser that left us totally surprised. So we decided to give you 7 moments from the Baadshaho teaser that will make you impatient for the movie. Check them out right here:

# Ajay Devgn’s Haryanvi accent

The teaser starts off with a peculiar, heavy Haryanvi accent and soon you come to realise it is Ajay Devgn, who is delivering the dialogue. Not only has the superstar pulled it off with full conviction, but throughout the teaser, we don’t see any change in the accent, something which is worth applauding. (ALSO READ – Baadshaho poster: Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Esha Gupta come together for one BADASS mission)

# Original 1975 footage

In the teaser, we also see flashes of original 1975 footage showing the army taking charge, Indira Gandhi signing the Emergency pact and a few other glimpses of the time. This, not only is visually appeasing, but also adds to the authenticity of the movie.

# Insane action sequences

When you have an Ajay Devgn and Vidyut Jammwal movie, it is a given that you will have some insane and well-executed action sequences and that’s what we see in the Baadshahoeaser too. From cars being blown up to the brutal combat scenes, you will love each and every frame.

# Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone’s hot scene

One of the key highlights was Sunny Leone‘s brief shot in the teaser. We all know the hottie has a small cameo in the film, but we never imagined that one of her scenes would be a part of the teaser. And what is better than a hot scene between Emraan and Sunny on the bed? Do I need to say anything else?

# Vidyut Jammwal and Ajay Devgn’s intense rivalry

The teaser clearly establishes how Vidyut and Ajay are rivals. But their intense rivalry and strong dialogue-baazi will leave you impressed. (ALSO READ – Baadshaho teaser: Ajay Devgn, Vidyut Jammwal’s daredevilry and Ileana D’Cruz, Sunny Leone’s oomph are the highlights – watch video)

# Fantastic background score

Throughout the teaser we hear a fantastic, fast-paced background score that keeps you hooked. In fact, the sound makes you want to sit on the edge of your seat, wanting to know what’s going to happen next.

# Ajay and Ileana D’Cruz’s lovemaking scene

Last, but the most important highlight of the teaser, is Ajay and Ileana‘s lovemaking scene. During one portion, we see the duo share a passionate kiss. But what makes the scene more steamier is the moment Ileana takes off her clothes. You know what’s happening next..

Well, these were the seven moments from the Baadshaho teaser that you cannot miss. Directed by Milan Luthria, Baadshaho is set to hit the screens on September 1. How excited are you for the film? Share with us your thoughts about it in the comments section below!