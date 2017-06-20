Baadshaho teaser: Ajay Devgn, Vidyut Jammwal’s daredevilry and Ileana D’Cruz, Sunny Leone’s oomph are the highlights – watch video

We were one of the first ones to see Ajay Devgn‘s Baadshaho teaser last evening and while we had already told you about the seven highlights from the video, we now present it to you right here. Yes, the Baadshaho teaser is out and we can’t keep calm! Not only is it engaging and entertaining, but it also gives us a hint of the story. For those of you who don’t know, Baadshaho is set during the 1975 Emergency period. The six badasses – Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Vidyut Jammwal and Sanjay Mishra, try to steal the Indian gold reserve which is being transported from one city to another. The guys have 96 hours to snatch away the gold, but will they be able to do so

Well, the Baadshaho teaser starts off with glimpses of the original 1975 footage showing Indira Gandhi (the then Prime Minister) signing the Emergency order. We see how the army takes over and the gold is being transported to a safe place. In comes Ajay Devgn, with his heavy Haryanvi accent and bowls us over. The other characters are introduced one after the other, however, it is the insane action sequences, their daredevil act and the fast-paced background score that keep us on the edge of our seats. While we don’t know if these six badasses are working as a team or not, we do see an intense rivalry between Ajay and Vidyut. (ALSO READ – 7 moments from Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi and Ileana D’Cruz’s Baadshaho teaser that will get you hooked!)

Apart from that, we even see a sizzling romance brew between Ileana and Ajay. The teaser shows us a scene where Ileana takes off her clothes and the duo share a passionate kiss. We also see a glimpse of Sunny Leone, who has a cameo in the film. Emraan Hashmi is seen romancing the hottie. All in all, the Baadshaho teaser is really amazing with lots of action, romance and emotion. We just can’t wait to see the film now. Directed by Milan Luthria, the movie releases on September 1. Till then, check out the Baadshaho teaser above and tell us what you think about it in the comments section below!