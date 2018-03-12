Baaghi 2: Disha Patani seems happy, although Tiger Shroff is going away, in this still from the song Lo Safar

Whoever watched the trailer of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s Baaghi 2 that was unveiled few weeks back, was blown away with the glimpse of those high octane action sequences. But a set of people who were expecting a sneak peek at Tiger and Disha’s chemistry were a tad bit disappointed. However, those fans were delighted when the second song from Baaghi 2, O Saathi was released last week. The video of the romantic number had Tiger and Disha’s chemistry on display. Now the third song of the film will be out tomorrow (March 13) and this one too revolves around the lead pair of the film.

We have a still from the song in which we see Tiger ready to go on a journey, and Disha seems happy about it. Maybe she is joining him. The title of the song is Lo Safar and will be dropped at 11 am tomorrow. While we do the waiting, check out the picture right here: ALSO READ: Baaghi 2 song O Saathi: Tiger Shroff can do anything to make Disha fall in love with him over and over again!

Tiger too shared a still from the song on his Twitter account. Check it out right here:

Baaghi 2 is turning out to be one of the most anticipated films of the year. While we are waiting for the second installment to release, the makers have already announced the third part, which will have Tiger in the lead and will be directed by choreographer-director, Ahmed Khan, who has directed the sequel.

Baaghi 2 also has Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles. Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baaghi 2 is slated to release on March 30, 2018.