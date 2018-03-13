Baaghi 2 song Lo safar: Tiger Shroff seems to see Disha Patani everywhere he looks

When the trailer of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani-starrer Baaghi 2 dropped, all we could do was stop and stare at the gravity-defying stunts that the protagonist was seen pulling off with ease. However, we wished we could have seen more of the sizzling chemistry between Tiger and Disha in the trailer. Seems like the makers have paid heed to our demands and are hence releasing songs from the film that offer us a glimpse into the lives of Ronnie and Neha. After O Saathi, the makers have now released the song Lo Safar from the film. (Also read: Baaghi 2 song O Saathi: Tiger Shroff can do anything to make Disha fall in love with him over and over again!)

In the video of the song, we can see a distraught yet determined Ronnie pining for his ladylove Neha. So much so, that he keeps seeing her wherever he looks. Even from the fleeting shots of them together, it is easy to see the camaraderie that the two share. Rumours are rife that the two have been dating since a long time and if there is any truth to the tale, it shows. Tiger and Disha look much in love as they rebel in love in their first film together. However, we knew that they share an amazing chemistry ever since they had paired up for a music video. But the promise of seeing them together in a full-fledged film is definitely exciting and we can barely wait for the film to release. Check out the song right here…

The melodious number has been composed by Mithoon, and sung by Jubin Nautiyal. The lyrics have been provided by Sayeed Quadri. The song has a tune that is quite catchy and you will find yourself humming it long after hearing the song. Since songs play an important role in drawing the crowds to the theatres, this one might just help further the film’s cause.

Baaghi 2 is turning out to be one of the most anticipated films of the year. While we are waiting for the second installment to release, the makers have already announced the third part, which will have Tiger in the lead and will be directed by choreographer-director, Ahmed Khan, who has directed the sequel. Baaghi 2 also has Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles. Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baaghi 2 is slated to release on March 30, 2018.