Baaghi 2 trailer: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s film promises an action-packed drama with a pinch of romance – watch video

And here it is! The much-awaited trailer of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s Baaghi 2 is here, and boy is it mind-blowing. First things first, this is Tiger and Disha’s first film together and we expected the makers to go all out with the romance, but director Ahmed Khan clearly wants the focus to be on the power-packed action sequence, hence we see little chemistry between Tiger and Disha in the trailer. When the first poster was launched few months back, there were reports that Baaghi 2 has an elaborate scene involving a chopper. And well, we see a glimpse of it in the trailer towards the end. Jacqueline Fernandez recently shot for the remixed version of Madhuri Dixit’s popular number, Ek Do Teen as a part of her special appearance in Baaghi 2, but sadly, we don’t get a sneak peek of the song in the trailer.

Talking about the plot, Tiger plays Ronnie, and this time too he is beating the goons, not to save Shraddha Kapoor (who starred with him in the prequel), but in the process of finding a little girl, who is his ex-lover, Neha’s (Disha) child. ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 new poster finishes what the first poster started!

The official synopsis of the film reads, “A battle-hardened army officer goes in search of his ex-lover’s child who is mysteriously kidnapped. Neha reaches out to the only person who can help her with her plight, Ronnie. He goes deep into the underbelly of Goa, facing off against drug lords, menacing Russian henchmen, and blood thirsty animals.” From the looks of it, the film deals with the subject of child trafficking.

Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced together by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios, Baaghi 2 will release on March 30. Prateik Babbar will return to the big screen with this film as a villain. And that’s an interesting comeback, we have to admit. Can’t wait to see what he has in store for us. Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda also have pivotal roles in the film. Watch the trailer right here:



While you are going bonkers after watching the trailer of Baaghi 2, let us tell you that the makers have already announced the third part in the franchise, which also will have Tiger in the lead. Anyway, how did you like the Baaghi 2 trailer? Let us know in comments below!