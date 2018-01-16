Baahubali 2 all set to be introduced as a case study at IIM Ahmedabad

Director SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali 2 has rewritten the box office history not only in India but across the globe. The historical drama which has collected over Rs 1800 crore at the worldwide market will now be introduced as a case study in one of the electives at the premium Business school of IIM Ahmedabad. As per the DNA report, the students of Contemporary Film Industry – a business perspective will study the power of sequel and how it can make a movie a de-risk project as a marketing concept.

In an interaction with DNA, Professor Bharathan Kandaswamy revealed the news and said, “I will be introducing Bahubali 2 as a case study in the new academic year and it will essentially focus on the power of a sequel and how a sequel can de-risk the movie as a marketing concept.” He further added, “There is a research from Stanford university which says that a prequel is always considered better than the sequel but a sequel makes more money than a prequel. Sequels make more money because the producers become more marketing savvy based on the success of a prequel.” (Also Read: Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai becomes the third fastest entrant to Rs 300 crore club after Baahubali 2 and Dangal)

In the last year, Baahubali 2 topped Google India’s search trends and also grabbed the top Twitter trend position. The film which features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannah Bhatia in key roles received the highest viewership in the small screen as well. Despite being a non-Bollywod film, the fantasy period drama opened the Rs 400 crore and 500 crore club at the box office, which is a huge benchmark for all the biggies in the upcoming days. While the latest news of Baahubali has certainly excited us. What about you? Share your thoughts in the comment below.