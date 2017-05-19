Baahubali 2 box office collection day 21: Prabhas-Rana Daggubati’s film is the FIRST to cross the Rs 1500 crore mark worldwide

Baahubali: The Conclusion is officially the biggest blockbuster of all time. It’s been three weeks since the release of SS Rajamouli‘s magnum opus, but the Baahubali mania hasn’t died down. It continues to roar at the box office. The film got off to a record breaking start as it raked in Rs 121 crore within a day in India. Within 9 days, it became the first film to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark. 21 days later, it has achieved another milestone – the first movie to cross the Rs 1500 crore mark! Baahubali: The Conclusion has shattered records of other previous hits, not only in the south industry but also across all industries. This is the first film that has fared phenomenally in its dubbed versions along with its original Telugu version. Baahubali 2 has now become a case study for filmmakers across the world.

SS Rajamouli dared to take on a novel concept and came out shining. The film has been lauded for its stunning VFX, excellent action sequences, interesting characters and its unusual story. Of course fans were curious to know the answer to the most asked question – Why Kattappa killed Bahaubali. But there was so much to this film than the raging question! It’s the first south film to open to a phenomenal PAN- India response. Prabhas, the main lead has now become a global icon. His portrayal as Amarendra Baahubali was a commendable act. He was the only actor who solely committed himself to Baahubali for five years.The risk sure paid off!

#Baahubali2 in 3 Wks becomes the 1st Indian Movie to do 1,500 Cr India N : 953 Cr G : 1,227 Cr Overseas: 275 Cr T: 1,502 Crs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 19, 2017

While Baahubali is currently ruling the BO, Aamir Khan’s Dangal is fast catching up. The film has opened to a phenomenal response at the China box office. It is now the first film to cross the Rs 500 crore mark at the China BO. The film is currently racing towards the Rs 1500 crore mark. Will Dangal dethorne Baahubali to become the biggest blockbuster of all time? We will know with time.