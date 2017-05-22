Baahubali 2 box office collection day 24: Prabhas’ film earns Rs 478.30 crore in Hindi

Baahubali: The Conclusion is the biggest film any industry has seen. Ever since its release on 28th April, the film has created a wave of frenzy across the world. This is the first film to have earned more than Rs 100 crore within the first day itself. Through these three weeks, the movie has maintained its numero uno position across all box offices. As of today, Day 24 – The film has earned Rs 478.30 crore in Hindi. Yes, a dubbed version has raked in a phenomenal Rs 500 crore at the BO. Worldwide, the film has crossed the Rs 1500 crore mark!

SS Rajamouli has been hugely praised for his larger than life concept. He dared to take on a novel idea and create a world, no one has ever seen before in 5 years. The film was also lauded for its exemplary VFX and powerful characters. It’s safe to say Prabhas now has become a global icon! He played Amarendra Baahubali to perfection. He re-defined royalty for us. This will be one film and one character, nobody will forget. The film truly changed the face of industry as it became the first south film to open to a phenomenal PAN-india response! It now has become a case study for filmmakers across the country! 1 month into its release, the film boasts of innumerable records.

#Baahubali2 ‘s 24 Days WW BO: #India: Nett : ₹ 988 Cr Gross : ₹ 1,275 Cr Overseas: Gross : ₹ 290 Cr Total: ₹ 1,565 Crs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 22, 2017

#Baahubali2

Week 1: ₹ 247 cr

Week 2: ₹ 143.25 cr

Week 3: ₹ 69.75 cr

Weekend 4: ₹ 18.30 cr

Total: ₹ 478.30 cr NETT

HINDI. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 22, 2017

While Baahubali: The Conclusion is the first film to enter the Rs 1000 crore club, it’s not the only one. Aamir Khan’s Dangal has been performing phenomenally at the China Box office. As per the latest update, Aamir Khan’s Dangal has crossed the Rs 1500 crore mark as well. So will this Bollywood film dethrone the mighty Baahubali to become the biggest hit of all time? We are yet to find out.