Baahubali 2 box office collection Day 26: Prabhas’ film earns Rs 1586 crore worldwide

Baahubali: The Conclusion is the biggest movie of all time. Right from day 1, the magnum opus stormed the box office. The first day collection got off to a brilliant start as the film collected Rs 217 crore worldwide! No film before this has boasted of such a collection. At the end of the opening weekend, the film had already crossed the Rs 500 crore mark. Subsequently, the historical drama became the first film to enter the Rs 1000 crore club. 26 days have gone by since the release but the film is continuing to roar at the box office. As of today, Baahubali: The Conclusion has earned Rs 1,586 crore worldwide! It won’t be long before this film enters the Rs 2000 crore club. The film has already crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark in India as the film earned Rs 1291 crore. Please note, Baahubali: the Conclusion is the first south film to have broken all barriers and opened to a PAN-India response. No other south film has boasted of such a large market across the world. To begin with, the film released in 8000 screens across the world. Also Read: Rana Daggubati rubbishes all comparisons of Baahubali to Hollywood films

While Part 2 had become rage, courtesy the question – why Kattappa killed Baahubali, fans realised there was a lot more to Baahubali 2 than the famous tagline. As promised there was more drama in Part 2 than Part 1 which seamlessly beautifully blended in with the story. The face-off between Baahubali and Bhallaladeva was another talking point. The biggest highlight was Baahubali-Devasena’s dreamy love story. It is safe to say Prabhas is a global sensation post Baahubali. The movie has clearly set an example for exemplary cinema and astounding BO numbers.

#Baahubali2 ‘s 26 Days WW BO: #India: Nett : 1,001 Cr Gross : 1,291 Cr Overseas: Gross : 295 Cr Total: 1,586 Crs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 24, 2017

The team overwhelmed with the success has thanked fans for their support. SS Rajamouli and team took to social media to send out a special message for all the Baahubali 2 fans.