Baahubali 2 is expected to earn nearly Rs 300 crore in China?

China has suddenly become one of the most lucrative markets for India too. It anyway is a boon for Hollywood. Any film from the West which failed to make much waves there become money spinners in this country. Everyone is baffled about that of course. It’s as if China can take in anything as long as it’s from Hollywood. But what made this market even more interesting is the stupendous success of Dangal. The Aamir Khan film was supposed to make money since 3 Idiots and P.K. did too as he is fairly popular there. But what we saw was unprecedented. It even earned more than its domestic income. In fact, Rs 1000 crore and above is the count from China alone. Now Baahubali 2 will release there in September and if trade is believed, it will be able to earn Rs 300 crore there as well.

Ramesh Bala, Trade Expert, predicted on his Twitter timeline, “#Baahubali2 will release in #China in Sep’17 in 4,000 Screens.. BO Target: ¥300M ($44.1 Million).. Stars will go to #China for Promotions..” So like Aamir Khan, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty along with S S Rajamouli are expected to be there to talk about his film. We told you how Dangal got an overwhelming response at the Beijing International Film Festival. Aamir was also present there and that had set the tune just right. Now it’s Baahubali 2’s turn to do the same. Check out the prediction once more here… (Also read: Salman Khan’s Tubelight beats Baahubali 2 by getting 10000 screens worldwide)

Dangal has connected with the China audience because the premise of the story resonated with them. The country is also battling the skewed sex ratio like us and thus they found a connect there. Baahubali 2 will just be a film which they will enjoy watching as it is a thorough entertainer.