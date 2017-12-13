Baahubali:The Conclusion is the only Indian film to appear on Google’s top ten films of 2017 globally!

Baahubali 2 time and again is proving to be THE film of 2017. The movie may have released in April 2017, but eight months later the film continues to makes waves across the world. The magnum opus has managed find a place in Google’s top trends of 2017 in the movie category, globally. What’s more, it’s the only Indian film to have secured a place in the top trending films of 2017. No other film from any industry ( except Hollywood) has managed find a place in this list. The historical drama helmed by SS Rajamouli has pulled off the impossible. In a list that runs across globally, Baahubali: The conclusion finds itself at 7th position. It has managed to even race ahead of Dunkirk, La La Land Thor that take the subsequent positions in the list. This is not the only feat the film has managed to achieve. Also Read: Baahubali 2 actors Prabhas, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty dominate IMDb’s ‘Top Stars of Indian Cinema’ list

In the IMDB’s list of Top actors of Indian cinema, Prabhas took the sixth position, becoming the only South actor to enter this list. To add to it, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia were on the list as well. Baahubali 2 unsurprisingly dominated the scene. Before this, Twitter revealed its most influential moments of 2017. While the fact that south movies were a huge topic of discussion was a surprise, Baahubali being one of the movies was not a shock. In fact #Baahubali 2 was also one of the top hashtag trends of 2017! There is clearly no end to Baahubali 2’s achievements.

It is the first Indian film to enter the Rs 1000 crore club. In 2017, it’s is the highest grossing film in Hindi, despite it being a dubbed version. Needless to say, the film broke records in other languages as well. The film has set high standards in terms of quality cinema, invincible box office records and other year end achievements.