Baahubali: The Conclusion is the only Indian film to make it to the Top 12 films list on Rotten Tomatoes!

Even after so many months, Baahubali 2 just can’t stop gathering accolades. As if being the biggest hit of Indian Cinema ever was not enough, the film continues to find a place in every 2017’s year-ender lists. We already told you how Prabhas, Tamannah and Anushka Shetty secured a place each in the Top 10 Indian actors of 2017 on IMDb thanks to the mammoth collection and was one of the most searched movies on Google and Twitter. Now we hear it is also the only Indian film to be on the list of Top 12 Films list of Rotten Tomatoes.

About the film, Rotten Tomatoes said, “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion plays like a shotgun wedding between Ben Hur and Kung Fu Hustle, seasoned with bits of Shakespeare, Kurosawa, and Buster Keaton. In other words, it’s a blockbuster that’s both gigantic and lighter than air. The story of The Beginning was as simple as a fairy tale and as resonant as a myth, but with The Conclusion, director S.S. Rajamouli has cranked everything to 11; rarely have action sequences this gravity- (and logic-) defying been captured on film. What separates this epic (which was a massive hit in India and within the South Asian diaspora) from its American brethren is its sincerity and optimism: its righteous titular hero (played by Prabhas) and his band of honourable men and women clash with scheming, corrupt bad guys, and it feels alternately old-fashioned and refreshingly bold. It’s the kind of film that reminds us why we love going to the movies.” (Also read: The year of Baahubali 2: Here’s why Prabhas’ film was the world’s obsession in 2017)

Although Baahubali 2 was slated to hit screens in December 2017 in China, there is no clarity on the film’s release yet. The movie saw the light of the day in Japan on December 29, 2017. The movie grossed nearly Rs 1638 crores at the worldwide box office in its lifetime run.

(Text by Surendhar MK)