Baahubali 2 LEAKED pic: SS Rajamouli teaches Rana Daggubati to be Bhallaladeva, while Prabhas seems distracted

Any news concerning the magnum opus, Baahubali: The Conclusion is a big deal even today even though the film released five months ago! That’s the far reaching effect the film has had across industries. Today, we came across a leaked pic from the sets of Part 2 that has quite an interesting story to tell – The pic features SS Rajamouli and Rana Daggubati, Prabhas in their costumes. On a closer look, we notice a fierce expression on the director’s face that reminds of us none other than Bhallaladeva. Moreover, SS Rajamouli is looking at Rana Daggubati as if explaining how to be the fierce, ruthless character. So that’s who taught Rana Daggubati to become one of the scariest villains cinema has seen! We have to admit, SS Rajamouli would make a fine Bhallaladeva too. Also one thing is clear, Rajamouli, apart from directing this historical drama, evidently played a role in the development of the characters as well! As for Prabhas, he seems distracted in the pic. As tweeted, the pic is from the time they were shooting the famous climax sequence which by the way alone cost a whopping Rs 30 crore! Also Read: Bahubali 2 movie review: Prabhas and Anushka Shetty’s romance and stunning visual effects will leave you bedazzled

Baahubali: The Conclusion without a doubt has been the biggest movie of 2017 so far. With its release, the film has changed the rules of cinema and Box office collection forever. The buzz around the movie multiplied three fold post the release. Fans, critics couldn’t stop gushing over the film’s concept, its characters, its exemplary VFX and its sharp direction. This is the first film that earned more than Rs 100 crore on the first day. 10 days later, the film entered the Rs 1000 crore club! This is the biggest film of this year across all film industries. The movie stirred a revolution on the box office front and the cinematic front. Coming to the stars, the film catapulted Prabhas to unimaginable heights. He became the most talked about star after this film.

Now the industry will be divided into two eras – life before Baahubali and life after!