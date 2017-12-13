Baahubali 2, Raees, Golmaal Again: Which is the best film of 2017?

2017 has been an unimpressive year for Bollywood as they have failed to attract the audience in the theatres. While some big-budget films which were expected to be blockbusters like Jab Harry Met Sejal, Tubelight and Jagga Jasoos tanked at the box office, small but content-driven films like Newton, Bareily Ki Barfi, Lipstick under my burkha, Shubh Mangal Savdhan and Tumhari Sulu performed at the ticket windows based on their merit. But which film has made a place in your heart with its plot and other technical aspects? Here are the nominations for the best film of 2017. (Also Read: Fukrey Returns, Golmaal Again, Judwaa 2, Baahubali 2; sequels that ruled box office in 2017)

Raees

After disappointing us with Fan, Shah Rukh Khan came back with a bang with Raees. Apart from his performance, the film has all the elements of being a commercial potboiler which includes entertaining plot, superb direction and great music and background score. Raees is definitely the strong contender for the best of this year.

Kaabil

As a revenge thriller, Kaabil impressed us with its tight and gripping narrative and the supreme performance of all the lead characters. The mature and stylish direction of Sanjay Gupta and the crisp dialogues make Kaabil one of the best films of 2017.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is the recent example of a movie, which showcased the perfect blend of romance, comedy and drama. Without disturbing the comic element, the film gave the social message in a subtle yet convincing manner through its great screenplay.

Baahubali 2



Despite being a dubbed Hindi film, Baahubali 2 has been nominated in the best film category and we have many reasons to justify that. Right from S.S. Rajamouli’s magnificent direction to the praiseworthy performances of all the lead actors. The magnum opus has just set a new benchmark for the great story-telling. The biggest blockbuster of all time is definitely one of the best films of 2017.

Hindi Medium

While many big films shattered our expectations, a small film like Hindi Medium performed beyond expectations thanks to its eye-opening content about India’s education system. The competent direction and the first-rate performance by the lead stars gave Hindi Medium a place on this list.

Toilet – Ek Prem Katha

Like Hindi Medium, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha was a small film but with a big star. The engaging and relevant plot with the top-class direction and awesome acts make this satirical social drama one of the most positive and entertaining film, thus making it one of the choice for best film.

Golmaal Again

The Golmaal gang took us on a much-needed laughter riot with Golmaal Again. Apart from the bang-on comic timing from the ensemble cast, Rohit Shetty’s masala entertainer made us laugh with the hilarious dialogues and a superb script. Golmaal Again is surely one of the most loved films of this year. Now choose the best from here…