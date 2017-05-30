Prabhas is not marrying this industrialist’s grand daughter, reveals a family insider

Post Baahubali 2‘s stupendous success, Prabhas has become a global sensation. Apart from being one of the most formidable stars across industries, he is officially the most eligible bachelor. It was reported that the Telugu star rejected about 6000 proposals while shooting for Baahubali 2. That’s why any news around his marriage alliance is a big deal. Now the latest report by Times of India states that leading industrialist Bhupathi Raju is in talks with Prabhas’ family for a marriage alliance with his grand daughter. But we can tell you, it’s NOT true! Prabhas is not tying the knot anytime soon. His next and only focus is his upcoming action thriller film, Saaho, revealed a family insider exclusively to Bollywoodlife. We also revealed that Prabhas would return from the US on June 5. He will then begin prepping for his action packed flick that will release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. After Baahubali’s roaring success this film will easily be one of Prabhas’ most anticipated projects. We already caught a glimpse of his bad-ass avatar in the teaser that was attached to the magnum opus. To add to it, the movie will star his Devasena aka Anushka Shetty too. (we revealed that too) An official announcement will be made once the superstar is back! Also Read: Prabhas will return from his long US holiday soon and we have all the details

It is also known that Prabhas and Anuhska Shetty have grown close after Baahubali 2. They always maintained a friendship through the years but post this historical drama the two have grown closer. As fans, we are more than happy to see Devasena-Baahubali team up again. It will be interesting to see what they will bring to the table in this high octane action packed film.

Prabhas was last seen in Baahubali: The Conclusion that went to become one of the biggest blockbusters of all times. The film not only received glowing reviews but also created earth shattering records at the BO. There was a lot more to the movie than the answer to the raging question – Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali. The film was the first South film that broke barriers and opened to a phenomenal pan-India response.