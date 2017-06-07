Prabhas’ new look after return from the US – Yay or Nay? Vote now

Prabhas is back in town and we bet that fans are loosing their minds over the actor’s return. After all we all literally went bonkers after watching the hero on 70mm in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The film managed to put Prabhas in a league that was only ruled by Bollywood superstars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. After Rajinikant, it was Prabhas who became a south star with a huge fan following across the country. And now that the actor is coming to India we can imagine how the actors followers must be waiting to see the actor. A picture of the star went viral where he is seen in a clean shaven avatar. Now we bet this is not the first time that Prabhas has gotten rid of his facial hair. But post Baahubali success the actor’s every move is being watched very closely. And looks like not many are taking very well to Prabhas’ this real life avatar. This too is in a way a huge compliment to the hero, considering that fans cannot get over his reel life avatar. When Amarendra Baahubali came on the silver screen he etched himself in the audience’s hearts too, no wonder fans are reacting to Prabhas’ real life look so strongly.

Some reports suggest that this look of Prabhas is not for his film Saaho, but apparently the actor wanted to go unnoticed during his stay in the US. And considering that his film was so well received in America he decided to go underground. Immediately after Prabhas finished his work on Baahubali 2 the actor opted for a new look. The actor in an interview to BollywoodLife spoke about his new look and how he literally felt like some weight was off his head. Watch the interview right here…



Prabhas stayed in his Baahubali avatar for almost four years. The actor lost out on several movie offers because of Rajamouli’s this pet project, however Prabhas has no regrets. And thankfully for the actor everyone seems to be more eager to see what his next film will have to offer. With Saaho coming out, fans are eager to see who will the actor be paired opposite in this one. Rumours were that Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor and Anushka Shetty were in the running for the film, however we’re yet to hear an official announcement. We will keep you posted about who bags the role, for now you vote and tell us whether you liked Prabhas’ new avatar or not?

P.S: We love this man with or without beard…