Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion box office collection day 29: Prabhas starrer earns Rs 1613 crore worldwide; all set to go past Rs 500 crore nett in its Hindi version

Even after almost a month of its release, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion refuses to slow down. The film has garnered another Rs 11.1 crore in its fourth week, taking its total to a grand Rs 489.4 crore. Even after the release of several films be it, Half Girlfriend, Hindi Medium, Meri Pyaari Bindu, Sarkar 3 etc Baahubali 2 is still finding audience and that too in a decent number. With these figures in fourth week the film is all set to go past Rs 500 crore mark, just in Hindi and it is to be seen, how far it can go from here.

SS Rajamouli has been hugely praised for his larger than life concept. He dared to take on a novel idea and create a world, no one has ever seen before in 5 years. The film was also lauded for its exemplary VFX and powerful characters. It’s safe to say Prabhas now has become a global icon! He played Amarendra Baahubali to perfection. He re-defined royalty for us. This will be one film and one character, nobody will forget. The film truly changed the face of industry as it became the first south film to open to a phenomenal PAN-india response! It now has become a case study for filmmakers across the country! 1 month into its release, the film boasts of innumerable records. Also read: Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0, Jayam Ravi’s Sangamithra – 5 super-expensive movies we are getting thanks to Baahubali’s success

In fact the worldwide total of the film stands at a unprecedented Rs 1613 crore, according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala. He tweeted, “#Baahubali2 ‘s 29 Days WW BO: #India: Nett : ₹ 1,018 Cr Gross : ₹ 1,313 Cr Overseas: Gross : ₹ 300 Cr Total: ₹ 1,613 Crs”

