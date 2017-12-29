Baahubali 2, Tiger Zinda Hai, Golmaal Again: Here are the top 10 grossers of 2017

2017 is almost ending and we must say that it has not been a memorable year for Bollywood. While big budget flicks like Jab Harry Met Sejal, Tubelight, Rangoon and A Gentleman faced huge rejection from the public, small but content-driven films like Newton, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Lipstick Under My Burkha and Hindi Medium performed very well at the box office. The most surprising part of the year is that the highest grosser is not any Bollywood film but a Hindi dubbed regional film, Baahubali 2, which has inaugurated the Rs 400 crore and Rs 500 crore club at the box office.

Salman Khan has managed to end the year with a bang and gave a huge smile to Bollywood with Tiger Zinda Hai. The film crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in just seven days and became the second highest grossing film of the year. Coming to the third biggest grosser, Golmaal Again, the film enjoyed a great theatrical run at the box office and turned out to be highest grosser in the comedy genre. Interestingly, the difference between the fourth highest grosser (Judwaa 2) and fifth highest grosser (Raees) is only that of Rs 49 lakh. While Varun Dhawan’s masala comedy earned Rs 138 crore, Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees raked in Rs 137.51 crore during its theatrical run. (Also Read: Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai enters the second weekend with lesser number of screens)

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which has grabbed the sixth spot in the list, has also become Akshay Kumar’s highest grosser of all times, surpassing the lifetime business of Rowdy Rathore. On the other hand, Salman Khan’s Tubelight, which has collected Rs 119.26 crore, is unsuccessful due to its high cost and budget. Talking about other films in the list like Jolly LLB 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Kaabil, they have become profitable ventures of 2017 due to their controlled budget and production.

In 2018, we have big-budget films like 2.0, Padman, Race 3, Thugs of Hindostan. With these projects, we are definitely hoping to make the next year a huge one at the box office.