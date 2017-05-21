Baahubali 2 vs Dangal: Will Aamir Khan’s film beat S S Rajamouli’s epic drama?

The fight has finally become interesting. Baahubali 2 was having a great run at the box office and became India’s biggest hit ever. It was enjoying its reign at the box office when Aamir Khan’s Dangal dao started to rock its top spot. Dangal released in China on May 5 and since then has been creating records after records. Yet nobody thought it could become a threat to Baahubali 2 but now it seems like a possibility. That’s because while Dangal’s total collection worldwide is Rs 1418 crore, Baahubali 2 is at Rs 1538 crore. That’s close! (Also read: And it’s done! Baahubali 2 Hindi version becomes the highest grosser of Indian cinema ever, beats Dangal)

Ramesh Bala revealed the figures saying, “The race is truly on for The No.1 Indian Blockbuster at the WW BO As of May 20th, 2017 #Baahubali2 – ₹ 1,538 Crs #Dangal – ₹ 1,418 Crs.” This turn of events is so interesting that we can’t stop discussing it. Baahubali 2 released on April 28 and became an instant rage. Everyday it ravaged old records to coin new ones and became bigger than anything Indian Cinema has ever seen. While everyone was going gaga over it, Aamir Khan slyly promoted and released Dangal in China in over 7000 screens. That’s it! The country has lapped up the film in such a way that it might just regain its top spot. Check out the figures right here…

The race is truly on for The No.1 Indian Blockbuster at the WW BO As of May 20th, 2017#Baahubali2 – ₹ 1,538 Crs #Dangal – ₹ 1,418 Crs pic.twitter.com/XrYBgI9Es1 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 21, 2017

#Dangal crosses $ 100 million in China… Week 3:

Fri: $ 6.02 mn

Sat: $ 16.16 mn

Total: $ 100.69 million [₹ 649.03 cr]

HUMONGOUS ACHIEVEMENT — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 21, 2017

Now it remains to be seen if Dangal manages to earn Rs 1500 crore and more to match up to Baahubali 2 which has slowed down a bit at the box office. It’s amusing how a film that released last December has returned to haunt Baahubali 2 which is a 2017 release.

That’s why they say, never underestimate the merit of a man called Aamir Khan!

You tell us, will Dangal be able to beat Baahubali 2?