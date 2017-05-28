Baahubali 2’s Bhallaladeva aka Rana Daggubati’s next titled Nene Raju Nene Mantri

Post the success of Baahubali 2, not only Tollywood but also Bollywood fans are eager to know more about the upcoming projects of Prabhas and Rana Daggubati. We know that Prabhas is doing Saaho but today we came to know the name of Rana’s next film. The handsome hunk announced it on Twitter. It is titled Nene Raju Nene Mantri. He will be working with Kajal Aggarwal in this political satire. The film is directed by Teja, and will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. This is the actor’s first film with Kajal and her second one with the director after Lakshmi Kalyanam. Rana’s character’s name in the film is Jogendra. The character is a passionate one with tremendous attitude. The project was announced in January and Teja has tailor-made the script for the Baahubali hunk. Rana’s fan base has burgeoned after the Baahubali series and The Ghazi Attack, which was hailed as a novel film. (Also Read: Shahid Kapoor, Rana Daggubati, Arjun Rampal amp up the style quotient at the airport – view HQ pics!)

The title of Nene Raju Nene Mantri was released today in Hyderabad. It is produced by Rana’s father Suresh Daggubati who said, “After hearing Tejas script, I felt that it will be a character which will present Rana in a whole new avatar with immense diversity.” This was reported in an entertainment portal. It seems in the film, Rana will be a young political leader who wants to break the complacent or ‘Jaane Do’ mindset that is prevalent in the country. In a statement, Rana said, ” Nene Raju Nene Mantri” is perfect and chiseled to delight everyone, I always admired Teja’s hunger for brilliance and this one is turning out to be a compelling and thought provoking film.” Catherine Tresa, Navadeep and Ashutosh Rana are also part of the big budget project. “Nene Raju Nene Mantri” is produced by Suresh Daggubati, CH Bharath Chowdhary and V Kiran Reddy under Suresh Productions and Blue Planet Entertainments. (Also Read: Prabhas, Siddharth and Rana Daggubati are the most eligible bachelors down South, declare fans)

We can see that Rana has a different look. In the yellow shirt, white trousers and chappals, he is totally different from the menacing Bhallaladeva from the Baahubali series. The actor is considering a number of projects both as an performer and producer. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…