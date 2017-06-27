Baahubali 2,The Ghazi Attack, Khaidi No 150, Power Paandi: Which film rocked the first half of 2017?

2017 has been a mixed year of remakes, biopics, blockbusters, unique concepts, cliched massy plots and family dramas! There was a little bit of everything for everyone. The year began with Chiranjeevi’s super hit comeback, Dulquer’s endearing family drama. We then witnessed the first war at sea film with The Ghazi Attack. Pawan Kalyan returned with the Tamil remake of Veeram. Summer was dominated mostly by Baahubali; The Conclusion. And most recently, Allu Arjun’s DJ has stormed the BO. With so many films having released this year, we want to know from you – which was the best film in the first half of 2017 according to you? You can VOTE and tell us too. Here’s the list of all the best films of 2017 so far:

Khaidi No 150 – Chiranjeevi made a comeback to the big screen after nearly a decade and hit it out of the park! He came back twice as awesome with a never- seen-before double role. The film was helmed by V V Vinayak and was produced by his son – Ram Charan. The movie in fact marked his debut as a producer. Kajal Aggarwal teamed up the veteran star for the first time. Although several eyebrows were raised with this new pairing, they became a super hit post release. The movie crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the Worldwide BO within a week. For those who don’t know Khaidi No 150 is a Telugu remake of Vijay’s Kaththi. Also Read: Khaidi No.150 movie review: Chiranjeevi’s return to the big screen is enough reason to catch this hilarious remake of Kaththi

Katamarayudu – Pawan Kalyan made Ugadi a festival to remember with Katamarayudu. Being a remake of Ajith Kumar’s Veeram, the film already had high expectations and Pawan Kalyan quite lived up to. Shruti Haasan teamed up with the Power star for the second time. The movie received a decent response. However its BO performance is still unclear.

The Ghazi Attack – This is by fat the most interesting film of 2017. It was the first war at sea kind of movie. It was based on mysterious events that took place just before the 1971 Indo-Pak War. The film’s visual imagery, its novel concept and its stellar cast – Rana Daggubati, Kay Kay Menon and Atul Kulkarni made this a film to be remembered. The movie released in Hindi and Telugu, It marked the debut of Sankalp Reddy.

Gautamiputra Satakarni – Nandamuri’s film was already special because it marked his 100th movie. After playing commercial massy roles, the actor dared to take on a character driven roll and pulled it off with finesse and class. He played a 2nd century ruler of the Satvahana Dynasty. His paring with Shriya Saran was another highlight. Award winning director Krrish helmed this project. The film opened to rave reviews and performed brilliantly at the BO.

Baahubali: The Conclusion: What do we say about this film? After a successful Part 1 a lot was riding on Baahubali; The Conclusion. The hype and buzz around the sequel was huge! But we have to say, the film more than lived up to the fans’s expectations. Apart from finally revealing why Kattappa killed Baahubali, the film blew fans away for its visual imagery, larger than life concept and its powerful characters. Not the director but the entire Baahubali 2 team was lauded for their grand effort. The movie went on to shatter all box office records. it was the first movie to enter the Rs 1000 crore club.

Duvvada Jagannadham – The second half of 2017 has ended on a grand note as Allu Arjun’s DJ has stormed the BO. While the film is just another of Allu Arjun’s commercial entertainers, the film has been raking in money at the BO right from Day 1. In fact the film beat Salman Khan’s Tubelight on Day 1! The movie follows a traditional, religious Brahmin caterer who helps prepare food for weddings. But his simple identity is a cover up for his real one – that of an assassin. The mvoie also starred Pooja Hegde. The movie was directed by Harish Shankar.

Jomonte Suvisheshangal – 2017 began with Dulquer’s feel good film. Directed by Sathyan Anthikkad, the movie explored a friendly, close relationship between a father and son. Dulquer-Mukesh chemistry was a hit with fans. Although the story-line was cliched, it was appreciated for its heart warming theme.

Singham 3 – The year began on an action packed note with the third installment of the Singam franchise. Suriya returned as the fearless Durai Singam. This time the film starred Shruti Haasan along with Anushka Shetty. While fans were excited about their favourite inspector’s return, the movie did not receive favourable reviews. The movie earned Rs 100 crore as part of its pre-business deals, but its performance at the BO is unclear.

Ranrandoi Veduka Chuddam – After being part of many many modern day romances, Naga Chaitany took a massy turn with Kalyan Krisnna’s Rarandoi Veudka Chuddam. While the movie received mixed review,s his pairing with Rakul Preet Singh got a thumbs up from fans. The mvoie also went on to fare well at the BO. Naga Chaitanya experiment worked.

Kaatru Veliyidai – – This April. Mani Ratnam returned with an intriguing love story set against the backdrop of war. For the first time, Tamil actor Karthi and Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari teamed up for this intense love story. The movie’s visual imagery and Aditi’s Tamil debut were major talking points. AR Rahman’s compositions for this film was a major hit among fans.

Power Paandi – 2017 was extra special for Dhanush because the actor finally made his directorial debut. Starring Raj Kiran and Revathy in lead roles, the film was a heartwarming story about a couple who get a second chance at love. Although the story had nothing new to offer, Dhanush’s way of presenting this story was raved about by fans. Also, the film touched many for its stirring concept.

Which is your pick this 2017? Do VOTE and tell us. Stay tuned to find out whether the movie you voted for won the results.