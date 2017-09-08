Baahubali director SS Rajamouli to be honoured with Akkineni Nageswara Rao Award

“Baahubali” filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli will be conferred the Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) award here on September 17 for his excellence in cinema, actor Akkineni Nagarjuna announced on Friday.

“We are very honoured to announce the ANR award will be given to our own Rajamouli for his excellence in cinema in the presence of honorable Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu September 17, 4.30 pm in Shilpa Kala Vedhika,” Nagarjuna tweeted.

The ANR award recognises film artistes whose body of work has made a lasting impact of outstanding artistic, cultural and commercial significance to the field of cinema. Also Read: What an honour! Baahubali 2 director SS Rajamouli and producer Shobu get featured in The Hollywood Reporter photo project

Started in 2005, the award has previously honoured Dev Anand, Shabana Azmi, Anjali Devi, Vyjayanatimala Bali, Lata Mangeshkar, K. Balachander, Hema Malini, Shyam Benegal and Amitabh Bachchan, among others.