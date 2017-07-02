Baba Sehgal’s new song on GST will give you good vibes about the bill – watch video

Baba Sehgal is back and this time with a rap that’ll give you a lot of positive vibes. Not just the common man but even the celebrities are talking about it. While some have a positive opinion about the bill, others are not really happy with it. In fact, Nakuul Mehta even posted yesterday that he might keep the beard since the price of shaving creams have gone up. Yeah, he was just teasing his fans with a hot picture of him. But Baba has definitely found a way to put a good spin on the GST that has everyone talking.

There are quite a few lines in the song that you will be keeping singing the entire day even if you’ve heard the song just once. Baba tweeted saying,” laagu ho gaya GST, now people show some honesty GST – launched today”. Oh and that’s not the only line from the song that’ll grab your attention. There is also,” Country karegi grow, GST bhar doh bro. Khaadi pehno fayda hoga stress life mein aadha hoga“. After Bae, Baba Aur Bankchor, we didn’t really see this coming. The song has been written, composed and sung by Baba himself. Check it out right here. (ALSO READ: Bankchor song Bae, Baba Aur Bank Chor: Baba Sehgal’s rap will get you hooked)

Loved it, didn’t you? One of my favourite lines was,” GST GST GST – don’t be lusty”. For our benefit, he has written the complete lyrics of the rap song in the description. We bet you wouldn’t stop listening to it and will play it on a loop for the entire day. Check out Baba’s tweet right here.

laagu ho gaya GST,

now people show some honesty😊 GST – launched today https://t.co/c6QxIfnR01@narendramodi @arunjaitley — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) July 1, 2017

In fact, he is not the only celebrity talking about GST. We had Karanvir Bohra and Nakuul Mehta posted stuff about it, too. Check it out.

Shaving creams to cost more courtesy #GST . Guess the beard has gotto stay. Hope that’s not troubling you guys too much? A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta) on Jun 30, 2017 at 10:50pm PDT

Coming back to Baba’s rap, what are your thoughts on it? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.