Baby Ahil is Aayush Sharma’s gym workout buddy – watch video

Aayush Sharma is soon going to venture into Bollywood and he’s working extremely hard to get a fit and toned hot body. Aayush shared one of his workout videos on Insta today and well, he’s got some cute company at the gym. It’s none other than his own son Ahil. Aahil is one of those starkids who we cannot get enough of.. He is such a cutiepie, no? Everytime Arpita or Aayush share Ahil’s pictures, the little munchkin wins our heart with his cute and adorable smile. In this video, Ahil is seen looking endearingly at his daddy while he works out and in fact, Ahil even tries to do the workout Aayush is doing. “New Workout Buddy,” Aayush captioned the video on Instagram. Check it out right below. (ALSO READ: Whoa! Salman Khan’s brother – in – law Aayush Sharma to debut in Bollywood with a Karan Johar film?)

New Workout Buddy A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma) on Jun 2, 2017 at 8:11am PDT

Like we mentioned above, Aayush is all set to make a debut in Bollywood real soon. According to Mumbai Mirror, Salman and Karan Johar are planning to launch Aayush together. The daily also reported that a solo-film is being planned for Ayush, pre-production is expected to start from July. Salman apparently had a meeting with KJO and Aayush a few months back. Also, if you remember, Aayush was very often snapped on the sets of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and even Tubelight and senior journalist Rajeev Masand had mentioned in one of his columns that though Ayush was roped in as an AD, assistant to the director, on the sets of Sultan. But he wasn’t there to do the running around the ADs are known to do. He was was there to observe how a film gets made. Observation skills matter too. Plus, Salman imparted some dietary tips to him to have a great body for his debut. We hear that Sara Ali Khan might be starring opposite Arpita’s husband Aayush. However, nothing’s finalised yet. (ALSO READ: A love story for Sara Ali Khan and Aayush Sharma, thanks to Salman Khan?)