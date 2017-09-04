Baby director opens up on fighting with Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 at the box office

Neeraj Pandey is a name that’s synonymous with riveting cinema in Bollywood. Celebrating nine years of his company, Friday Filmworks, the filmmaker met the members of the media and among other things, also talked about his upcoming projects.

One of his most interesting films up for release, is Aiyaary. Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee in lead roles, the film is slated for a release on January 26, 2018. The makers are certainly eyeing the lucrative Republic Day holiday to cash in on the extended weekend and while all is swell with that, there is another film that will be competing with it for footfalls.

Rajinikanth’s 2.0, a sequel to the massive hit, Robot, is also releasing on January 25, 2018. Given the buzz that a Rajini film generates, it can sure be a cause for concern for any film releasing alongside. And certainly no filmmaker would want to clash with a biggie like Rajinikanth, who has an immense fan-following all over the country, and especially the South.

Besides this, there is also the fact that 2.0 stars Akshay Kumar as the antagonist. Now, it is no secret that Akshay has been single-handedly drawing the crowds to the theatres since quite some years. He is guaranteed to make an impact at the box-office, if not conquer it completely. Given how Akshay Kumar shares a great rapport with Neeraj Pandey, the clash becomes more personal than it would have otherwise been.

However, seems like Neeraj is not at all worried at all. Speaking at the event, he said, “No one wants to harm each other. Nobody is against each other. 2.0 was supposed to release in Diwali and got deferred to January 25. They are two different films. We are not even sure if we are clashing.”

Well, if the release dates are anything to go by, then the films are indeed clashing but seems like the filmmaker isn’t worried as his film is quite different from the other one and both have their audience. Or perhaps, he is hopeful that the dates might change again. However, if they do clash, which film will trump the other at the ticket windows? That’s something that only time will tell…