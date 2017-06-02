Baby Driver trailer: This Edgar Wright directorial might turn out to be the best comic-thriller of all times – watch video

The new trailer of Edgar Wright’s upcoming Baby Driver is here. The film tells the story of a talented, young getaway driver (Ansel Elgort) relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. When he meets the girl of his dreams (Lily James), Baby sees a chance to ditch his criminal life and make a clean getaway. But after being coerced into working for a crime boss (Kevin Spacey), he must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom.

The trailer seems like a mad fun, it is clearly visible that the cast is having a blast. Also makers should be applauded for releasing such a brilliantly edited trailer that it showcases each and every positive trait about the movie. And as I mentioned above, looks like the star cast especially Jamie Foxx and Jon Hamm are having the ball of their life. Just one viewing of the film and I want to watch the film straight away. After such ballistic reviews from international critics and a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the film is bound to get good traction from the fans.

Also the major reason for that is the director who’s at helms; Edgar Wright. His previous films like Shaun Of The Dead, Hot Fuzz or The World’s End have become cult classics. He was supposed to direct Ant-Man but later opted out of it and served as writer and EP. These films speak volumes about his craft. So, Baby Driver automatically carries a positive hype around it.

Baby Driver is written and directed by Edgar Wright. Along with Jon Hamm, Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Lily James, Jon Bernthal, Eiza González and Jamie Foxx will also be seen in the movie.