Badshah and Honey Singh might have reason to worry for Ranveer Singh is the new rapper in town – watch video

Looks like Ranveer Singh is taking his role as a rapper in Gully Boy way too seriously! Why do we say so? Well, the actor has come up with a video for an advertisement of Jack and Jones, where he is seen rapping and let me tell you, he nails it like a boss! Ranveer, along with a gang of boys, has come up with this unique rap for the brand’s endorsement. I don’t really know much about rap but what I sure do know is that Ranveer looks deadly in his new avatar…we don’t think we can get enough of him ever! The video begins with him sitting on a pile of clothes in a parking lot and looking into the camera with those menacingly deadly, yet sexy, looks that could KILL!

According to Mumbai Mirror, the music video was shot in a parking lot, which was converted into a set. “It’s an underground genre popular with youngsters. The makers and the rappers are hoping that it will find huge support and visibility with Ranveer’s efforts. Ranveer personally sifted through thousands of entries in February to pick out the four rappers and has been working with them since March. He also sat in on the edits and contributed with his creative inputs. He’s now being regarded as the co-creator.” (ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh’s fantastic rap will make you excited for Gully Boy – watch video)



Anushka Manchanda has co-produced the rap with her brother, Shikhar. She was quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying, “Shikhar and I were constantly surprised with him in the studio. As an editor, he lights up the screen for me. Most of the times, commercial music production houses and labels are afraid to back something unfamiliar. We wanted to shake things up, introduce new sounds that are breaking out around the world to our audience here. Ranveer was the perfect artiste for that. He constantly pushes the envelope.”