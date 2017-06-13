Badshaho poster: Ajay Devgn looks BADASS and his eyes are burning with fury

Ajay Devgn will be seen next in Milan Luthria’s Badshaho. The first teaser poster of the movie, that was released yesterday, revealed crucial details about the plot of the film. It is for sure going to be about either robbing a truck full of money, or saving it. From what we know so far our lead cast, including Ileana D’Cruz, Vidyut Jammwal, Emraan Hashmi, could either playing thieves or protectors. Maybe the first trailer will make it all clear. But before that the second poster featuring Ajay has been released, and it has heightened our excitement more.

The latest poster has Ajay dressed in black clothes, and has hit face half covered with a bandana. He certainly is oozing a killer vibe. No, literally. He has two guns in his hands, and looks like he is in a mood to kill. There is going to be a hell lot of action in the film. This poster reads the same text as the teaser poster: “1975 emergency. 96 hours. 600 km. 1 armored truck. Millions in gold. 6 BADASSES.” – and those are some crucial plot details. The tone of this poster is very rustic, and grainy. A nod at the fact that plot of the film is set in a desert. The movie has been shot on the stretches of Jodhpur, along with Mumbai. Interestingly, Ajay and director Milan returned to barrens of Jodhpur after 17 years. They had teamed up for a movie called Kacche Dhaage back then.

We are hoping over the course of the day other character posters will also come out.

Adding the glam quotient to this action thriller will be Sunny Leone. the sultry actress will be seen in a special dance number for the film. In an interview with BollywoodLife, Emraan confirmed that he will be seen shaking a leg with Sunny in this song.

Badshaho is all set to release on September 1.