Bajrangi Bhaijaan becomes the fourth Bollywood film to enter the Rs 100 crore club in China after Dangal and Secret Superstar

Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan has turned out to be a huge box office winner in the Chinese market. Despite being his first outing in China, the cross-border social drama has entered the Rs 100 crore club in its opening week at the ticket window. It has now become the fourth Bollywood film to achieve this milestone in China after PK, Dangal and Secret Superstar. Interestingly, after Aamir Khan, Salman Khan has become the second celebrity to make his mark at the Chinese box office. While Dangal had earned Rs 1200 crore, Secret Superstar raked in over Rs 800 crore during their theatrical run there.

Though Bajrangi Bhaijaan will not be able to earn that much, still we can say, the film has managed to find an emotional connect with the Chinese audience and box office numbers are proof of that. The film was released as Little Lolita Monkey God Uncle there. It is widest Bollywood release there with 8000 screens surpassing Secret Superstar and Dangal. It has crossed the Rs 700 crore mark at the worldwide box office and has become the fifth film to achieve the feat after Dangal, Baahubali 2, Secret Superstar and PK. (Also Read: On Sets Pictures: Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha shoot a special song for Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se)

Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is produced by Salman Khan Films and Eros International and also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Harsahali Malhotra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sharat Saxena in pivotal roles. At the domestic market, the film has collected Rs 320.34 crore and is one of the highest Bollywood grossers of all time. In fact, Bajrangi Bhaijaan has now become the highest worldwide grosser of Salman Khan. Anyway, do you think the film cross Rs 150 crore mark in China? Share your thoughts in the comment section below…