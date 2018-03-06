Bajrangi Bhaijaan China box office collection day 4: Salman Khan’s film remains rock-steady, collects Rs 66.58 crore

Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan which is released as Little Lolita Monkey God Uncle in China has managed to remain rock-steady at the box office. In fact, if we compare the collection between its first Friday and Monday, there is hardly any drop in business. Bajrangi Bhaijaan which debuted at no 7 climbed to fourth position on Monday, which means the film is accepted by the Chinese audience. In four days, the cross-border social drama has collected Rs 66.58 crore. By looking at the current trend, we are expecting the film to cross the Rs 100 crore by its second weekend.

#BajrangiBhaijaan starts the first day of weekdays on a STRONG NOTE in China… Climbs to No 4 position in Top 10 charts on Mon [debuted at No 7 on Fri]… Crosses $ 10 mn…

Mon $ 1.74 mn

Total: $ 10.25 million [₹ 66.58 cr]

EXCELLENT trending when one compares Fri and Mon biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 6, 2018

Though the business of Bajrangi Bhaijaan is not extraordinary like Dangal and Secret Superstar since it is the first outing of Salman Khan we must say, the film has managed to establish his presence in the Chinese market. (Also Read: Before Race 3, Salman Khan will shake a leg with Bobby Deol in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se)

Bajrangi Bhaijaan has become the widest Bollywood release in China with 8000 screens. The film is produced by Salman Khan Films along with Eros International. The story of Bajrangi Bhaijaan is about an ardent devotee of Hindu deity Hanuman, and his arduous journey to reunite a six-year-old Pakistani girl who somehow gets lost in India with her parents, back to her hometown in Pakistan. Apart from the lead cast, the film also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Harshali Malhotra and Sharat Saxena in pivotal roles.