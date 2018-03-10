Bajrangi Bhaijaan China box office collection day 8: Salman Khan’s film remains rock-steady, earns Rs 128.51 crore

Despite the release of Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther, Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan has managed to remain rock-steady on its second Friday at the Chinese box office. The cross-border social drama raked in Rs $ 1.75 million yesterday and now stands with the grand total of Rs 128.51 crore. The film currently holds the fifth position in the top 10 list of China.

#BlackPanther opens with a BIG BANG in China, grabbing a big chunk of the market share… #BajrangiBhaijaan retains No 5 spot in Top 10 charts… Starts Week 2 on a HEALTHY NOTE… Biz should grow on Sat and Sun…

[Week 2]

Fri $ 1.75 mn

Total: $ 19.77 million [₹ 128.51 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 10, 2018

Looking at the current trend, we are expecting the film to cross Rs 150 crore by tomorrow in China. Bajrangi Bhaijaan is released as Little Lolita Monkey God Uncle there and was released with 8000 screens making it the biggest Bollywood release beating Dangal and Secret Superstar. It has crossed the Rs 750 crore mark at the worldwide box office and has become the fifth film to achieve the feat after Dangal, Baahubali 2, Secret Superstar and PK. (Also Read: Salman Khan’s fashion designer Ashley Rebello has a special message for Tabu, Jacqueline, Karisma this Women’s Day)

Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is produced by Salman Khan Films and Eros International and also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Harsahali Malhotra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sharat Saxena in pivotal roles. At the domestic market, the film has collected Rs 320.34 crore and is one of the highest Bollywood grossers of all time. In fact, Bajrangi Bhaijaan has now become the highest worldwide grosser of Salman Khan. Anyway, do you think the film cross Rs 200 crore mark in China? Share your thoughts in the comment section below…