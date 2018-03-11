Bajrangi Bhaijaan China box office collection day 9: Salman Khan’s film sees a massive upward trend, collects Rs 150.75 crore

Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan is setting new benchmarks at the Chinese box office. In fact, the cross-border social drama is showing a good jump each passing day at the ticket window. The film earned Rs $ 3.35 million yesterday which is better than its first Saturday and Sunday collections. Bajrangi Bhaijaan now stands with the grand total of Rs 150.75 crore. Looking at the current scenario, we are expecting the film to show huge jump today at the box office.

#BajrangiBhaijaan shows EXCEPTIONAL TRENDING in China… Biz on *second Sat* [$ 3.35 mn] is HIGHER than *first Sat* [$ 3.13 mn] and also *first Sun* [$ 3.17 mn]… Crosses ₹ 150 cr in 9 days…

[Week 2]

Fri $ 1.75 mn

Sat $ 3.35 mn

Total: $ 23.19 million [₹ 150.75 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 11, 2018

Directed by Kabir Khan, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Harshali Malhotra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sharat Saxena in pivotal roles. The film is released with the title of Little Lolita Monkey God Uncle in China. It is produced under the banners of Salman Khan Films and Eros International. Despite being the first outing of Salman Khan in China, the film has managed to attract the audience to the cinema halls due to its emotional content. (Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Salman Khan reveals how he got real-life heroes on board for his Being Human Campaign; Watch video)

Despite the release of Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther this weekend, Bajrangi Bhaijaan remained rock-steady at the box office, that clearly indicates the film has struck the chord with the audience. The film was released in 8000 screens in its opening week making it the widest Bollywood release in China. Bajrangi Bhaijaan has now crossed the Rs 770 crore mark at the global box office making it the fifth highest Indian worldwide grosser of all time after Dangal, Baahubali 2, Secret Superstar and PK. The film is all set to achieve the milestone of Rs 800 crore globally by today or tomorrow at the ticket window.