Bajrangi Bhaijaan inches closer to Rs 800 crore mark at the worldwide box office

Bajrangi Bhaijaan has turned out to be the biggest success of Salman Khan at the global box office, thanks to its splendid performance in the Chinese market. The cross-border social drama had grossed Rs 432.46 crore (nett Rs 320.24 crore) in India, while in the international markets, it has collected Rs 362.96 crore. Bajrangi Bhaijaan now stands with the total business of Rs 795.42 crore at the global box office. It will cross the Rs 800 crore mark today and will be the fifth Indian film to achieve that feat after Dangal, Baahubali 2, Secret Superstar and PK.

Despite being the first outing of Salman Khan in China, Bajrangi Bhaijaan has managed to attract the audience with its emotional content. The film has already become the highest worldwide grosser of Dabangg actor and is expected to even cross the Rs 200 crore mark in China in the coming few days. Talking about the success story in the Chinese market Dangal had earned Rs 1200 crore, while Secret Superstar collected over Rs 800 crore in its theatrical run. (Also Read: Bajrangi Bhaijaan China box office collection day 10: Salman Khan’s film remains rock-steady, earns Rs 169.42 crore)

During the release, Jyoti Deshpande, Group CEO, Eros International, said: “China has emerged as an important market and major box office earner for Indian films in recent years, what with the recent success of ‘Dangal’. We are delighted to partner with E Stars to showcase our film to China. “Our Indo-China co-productions are still in the making which we are extremely excited about. Apart from the lead cast, the film also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Harshali Malhotra and Sharat Saxena in pivotal roles. Anyway, do you think the film will cross Rs 1000 crore mark globally? Share your thoughts in the comment section below…