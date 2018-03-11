Bajrangi Bhaijaan SHATTERS Aamir Khan’s PK to become third highest overseas grosser of all time

Director Kabir Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan has refused to slow down at the box office. The Salman Khan starrer has performed phenomenally well in the Chinese market. Due to its tremendous business in China, Bajrangi Bhaijaan has now become the third highest Bollywood grosser in the international markets with the collections of Rs 343.79 crore. It has surpassed the business of Aamir Khan’s PK (Rs 342.50 crore) to achieve this feat. Bajrangi Bhaijaan is now behind Dangal and Secret Superstar. Interestingly, both the films feature Aamir Khan and are blockbusters in China.

The film has now crossed Rs 775 crore mark globally and is now expected to achieve the Rs 800 crore milestone by today or tomorrow. Bajrangi Bhaijaan is released as Little Lolita Monkey God Uncle there and was released with 8000 screens making it the biggest Bollywood release beating Dangal and Secret Superstar. Kabir Khan and Salman Khan have also collaborated for Ek Tha Tiger and Tubelight, while Ek Tha Tiger turned out to be a blockbuster, Tubelight was a huge disappointment at the box office. (Also Read: Bajrangi Bhaijaan China box office collection day 9: Salman Khan’s film sees a massive upward trend, collects Rs 150.75 crore)

The film is produced by Salman Khan Films and Eros International and also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Harsahali Malhotra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sharat Saxena in pivotal roles. At the domestic market, the film has collected Rs 320.34 crore and is one of the highest Bollywood grossers of all time. In fact, Bajrangi Bhaijaan has now become the highest worldwide grosser of Salman Khan. Post the huge success of Bollywood films in the Chinese market, the makers of Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar starrer Hindi Medium have also decided to release the film there on April 4. We hope the film repeats the success like Dangal, Secret Superstar and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Anyway, do you think the film cross Rs 200 crore mark in China? Share your thoughts in the comment section below…