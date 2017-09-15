Bani J EXCLUSIVELY reveals that she cheated while in HongKong – watch video

If you’re all excited about reading how Bani J cheated, let us tell you she has cheated on her DIET! The Bigg Boss 10 finalist just returned from a vacation to HongKong and still has her holiday mode on. Bani spoke to BollywoodLife exclusively about her trip and how she indulged on her favourite food. If you’ve seen her on Bigg Boss 10, you know how strictly she follows her diet and fitness regime. She is very particular of what she eats and to not skip a day of workout. But she let it go just this once because the food was irresistible.

I mean, even I would cheat on my diet if there was a red velvet cake with ice-cream on my table! While she indulged a little she also made sure that she doesn’t skip her workout schedule. Though she didn’t completely ditch her diet, she made sure that she was eating everything that her diet allows her to eat. Bani also spoke about what she loved the most during her trip. It’s not all about partying for her but it’s about visiting places and enjoying the surrounding. She revealed how much she loved going to The Big Buddha since her mother is a Buddhist. (ALSO READ: These pics of Bani J soaking in the sun will make you want to slip into your swimsuit ASAP!)

Not just that, Bani also has some useful travel tips for you guys. So you better take notes while watching the interview. She is one amazing and chilled out celebrity to interview. Check out some of these pictures that Bani posted on her Instagram from the vacation.

Doesn’t she make you want to pack your bags and go on a vacation stat? Tell us what you loved about the interview in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.