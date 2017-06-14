Bank Chor: 5 Hollywood comic capers you need to watch before Riteish Deshmukh’s screwball comedy

When we think of a Yash Raj movie, what’re the first ideas that come to our mind? Snow clad Alps, rain songs, passionate romance, chiffon sarees if you are a die-hard romantic., right? Or of the Dhoom series. Or if there is a troller in you, then it would be Neal N Nikki. Yash Raj Films have mostly been associated with the idea of romance, thanks to late Yash Chopra’s wonderful legacy of romantic entertainers and the evergreen blockbuster, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, directed by his elder son Aditya Chopra, who now heads the studios. They have given us some really good romantic entertainers even in this century with movies like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Band Baajaa Baaraat, Bunty Aur Babli, Hum Tum, Salaam Namaste, Saathiya etc. They have ventured into action thrillers and human drama with Dhoom series, Ek Tha Tiger and Sultan. But an out and out comedy?

Well, Bank Chor will be a kind of the start of a new trend of the prestigious studio as they venture into pure comedy business. Starring Riteish Deshmukh in the lead with Vivek Oberoi and Rhea Chakraborty in important roles, Bank Chor is a comic caper directed by Bumpy (Luv Ka The End) and is about how three inept thieves try to rob a bank and how their plan backfires on them. Releasing this Friday, the comedy looks promising and we do hope it encourages YRF and other studios to make more comedies.

Now comic caper might be a less tried genre in Bollywood, but in Hollywood, we had some really enjoyable flicks. So in this feature we look at 5 such movies you should check out before venturing into a theatre screening Bank Chor.

Ocean’s Trilogy

They may not be inept as Riteish and his Bank Chors, in fact, Ocean’s gang are the smartest bunch of thieves you will find, who can pull the invisible rug from beneath their target’s feet at the last minute, if the need arise. But thanks to the combined charisma of George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Casey Affleck, the late Bernie Mac, Don Cheadle, Elliot Gould and others, the heist and the planning that goes behind it, will definitely keep you in splits, and make the entire affair a re-watchable property. If there is a list of coolest movies ever made, I am sure this franchise would top that!

Dog Day Afternoon

Many might not perceive this classic Al Pacino movie as a comedy, but Dog Day Afternoon has some really funny scenes that may not make you go LOL, but rather shake your head in amusement (and pity) over the ineptitude of robbers here. Well, what can you say about this movie, when one gang member chickens out just when they are about to enter the bank, or when Pacino finds out that the bank they plan to rob has no money, or when the public outside actually sympathises with the robbers rather than the police. In fact, the trailer of Bank Chor reminded me a lot of this movie, though the former’s comedy is a rather in-your-face kind.

Out of Sight

The movie is remembered more for George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez’s sizzling chemistry and that rather hot scene where they are trapped in the trunk of a getaway car. But Out Of Sight is also a very enjoyable, if underrated, heist comedy where Clooney’s escaped convict wants to rob a shady businessman of his diamonds, and hires a team to help him. But his biggest challenge is hoodwinking a smart cop, played by Lopez, with whom he is slowly falling in love. Watch out for excelled supporting turns from Don Cheadle, Michael Keaton and Steve Zahn.

The LadyKillers

This 1955 British comedy is about how a gang of robbers rent a room from an old lady in her house to practice but they actually want the room to plan a bank heist. However, after the robbery, when the lady comes to know of their deed and threatens to report to the police, the robbers plan to kill her. However, in the process, each of them gets killed accidentally in some funny ways. Boasting of fine performances from the entire cast, led by the great Alec Guinness and Peter Sellers, The Ladykillers is a must watch in the genre. The acclaimed Coen Brothers later remade the movie in 2004 with Tom Hanks in the lead, but it didn’t enjoy the same critical acclaim as the original.

Bottle Rocket

Wes Anderson made his directorial debut in this really underrated heist movie, that also serves as a friendship litmus test for the two besties involved in the robbery. It also marked the acting debut of the Wilson Brothers, Luke and Owen (who also co-wrote the movie with Anderson, and began a string of frequent collaboration with this brilliant director (The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Royal Tenenbaums, Moonrise Kingdom). Like Dog Day Afternoon, it doesn’t delve into snarky witticisms or physical comedy, but it will surely leave a warm feeling in your heart when the end credits roll.

Planning to watch Bank Chor this weekend? Do share your plans below….