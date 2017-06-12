Bank Chor and Phullu will release this week – which one will you watch? Vote

This Friday, there will be two completely different films but comedy is one element that’s common in both. One has a man trying hard to make his wife and the women of his village feel comfortable during menstruation. Another one is about three useless men who try to rob a bank but nothing works out their way. It’s a hilarious heist gone wrong story of three men. Check out more about the film here. (Also read: 43 takes to pay an ode to bum? Bank Chor song Tashreef featuring Riteish is certainly one of a kind)

Film: Bank Chor

Director: Bumpy

Star cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Rhea Chakroborty

Synopsis: Champak Chandrakant Chiplunkar is a regular Maatho manoos, who is out to rob a bank. He chose the worse day possible for the act. To make matter worse, his partners-in-crime are useless freaks from Delhi who have not stolen anything ever in their life. Add to it a few more twisted characters and you know, Champak is not walking out of that bank alive. Worse, he has tough cop Amjad Khan ready to shoot him the moment he sees him. Media circus adds to the confusion. So what happens at the end? Watch the film for that.

Film: Phullu

Director: Abhishek Saxena

Star cast: Sharib Hashmi, Jyothi Sethi

Synopsis: Phullu is known for his uselessness. He does nothing the entire day except to get essentials for the women of his village from the city. During one such trips, he learns about sanitary napkins which city women use during their menstruation. He decides to get them to his village as well but it isn’t as easy as he thought it would be.

So which one will you watch this Friday? Vote here