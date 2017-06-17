Bank Chor box office collection day 1: Riteish Deshmukh-Vivek Oberoi starrer opens to Rs 1.40 crore

Riteish Deshmukh–Vivek Oberoi starrer comic thriller Bank Chor has opened to a low Rs 1.40 crore. The fact that film received largely mixed to negative reviews didn’t help the film’s case either. However the film saw a low release with just 700 screens and no overseas release. So considering the screen count the opening collections are passable. But not something that helps the film to sail through. Even if the film manages an extraordinary jump on its second day, third day has the big Champions Trophy final between India and Pakistan. So that’ll for sure affect its collection on Sunday. And then from next Friday there is Salman Khan’s Tubelight. So the film has just this week to earn as much as it can. Also read: BollywoodLife sets Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi’s ‘Tashreef’ on fire – Watch Video

As mentioned above, while it received mixed to negative reviews, BollywoodLife liked the film as it wrote in its review, "Film may have its flaws especially in the first half but to quote Robert McKee from one of my favourite films, Adaptation, "The last act makes a film. You can have flaws, problems, but wow them in the end, and you've got a hit." Watch the film for its performances mainly by Riteish, Vivek, Vikram and Bhuvan. If you can survive through the first half, the film will surprise you and how! Watch it."

Released on June 16, 2017, the film was in news for its innovative and interesting marketing campaigns. Directed by Bumpy (Luv Ka The End), the film stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Rhea Chakraborty, Vikram Thapa, Bhuvan Arora, Sahil Vaid and Baba Sehgal, among others.