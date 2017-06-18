Bank Chor box office collection day 2: Riteish Deshmukh-Vivek Oberoi starrer takes its total to Rs 3.06 crore

Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi starrer comic thriller Bank Chor showed a little growth on its second day as it earned Rs 1.66 crore. The poor performance of the film at the box office can be credited to the mixed to negative reviews it received. Also the fact that it was not a very big release and got only 700 screens in India with makers deciding not to release it in overseas market. Looking at its domestic figures , it was a good move by the makers. Talking about the daily collections, Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#BankChor Fri 1.40 cr, Sat 1.66 cr. Total: ₹ 3.06 cr. India biz.” The collections are expected to be on a similar range or might even diminish as there is a big India vs Pakistan final going on of Champions Trophy.

#BankChor Fri 1.40 cr, Sat 1.66 cr. Total: ₹ 3.06 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2017

As mentioned above, while it received mixed to negative reviews, BollywoodLife liked the film as it wrote in its review, “Film may have its flaws especially in the first half but to quote Robert McKee from one of my favourite films, Adaptation, “The last act makes a film. You can have flaws, problems, but wow them in the end, and you’ve got a hit.” Watch the film for its performances mainly by Riteish, Vivek, Vikram and Bhuvan. If you can survive through the first half, the film will surprise you and how! Watch it.” Also read: Bank Chor movie review: Riteish Deshmukh-Vivek Oberoi starrer comic thriller is worth your time and money

Released on June 16, 2017, the film was in news for its innovative and interesting marketing campaigns. Directed by Bumpy (Luv Ka The End), the film stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Rhea Chakraborty, Vikram Thapa, Bhuvan Arora, Sahil Vaid and Baba Sehgal, among others.