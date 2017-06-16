Bank Chor quick movie review: Riteish Deshmukh – Vivek Oberoi starrer is a thriller in the garb of a comedy

Bank Chor starring Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi has hit the movie screens today. Our reviewer Gaurang Chauhan is watching the film currently and here’s what he has to say.

Bank Chor starring Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi was a long in the making film. The film was first in news in 2014 for it was supposed to be the debut of comedian Kapil Sharma. But later it was revealed that he and the makers Y Films parted ways and they got Riteish Deshmukh to replace the comic. Anyways after a delay of more than an year the film’s trailer finally hit the web on April 1, 2017. And since then the marketing campaign of the film has been the most innovative, interesting and exciting. It did the trick for the makers and it is expected to be on the lines of its several campaigns; superhit. (ALSO READ: Bank Chor song ‘Tashreef’: Riteish Deshmukh is getting his ass kicked in this quirky lament – Watch video)

Without wasting time the film starts off with Riteish and his team of Bank Chors trying to rob a bank. The officer on duty is CBI Amjad Khan. Who claims to have an undercover officer in the bank. But turns out this is more than just a plain bank robbery. As CBI is involved moreover the notorious CBI officer Amjad Khan. The first half of the film even though not extraordinary but passes of pretty well building up to an intriguing interval point.

What is Amjad Khan’s motivation? How is this robbery connected with other serial robberies and a murder? How is a minister involved? Will see once the second half starts.