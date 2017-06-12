Bank Chor song Jai Baba: Riteish Deshmukh ‘video’-bombs Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan’s Dhoom movies in this hilariously edited song

I haven’t been impressed much with the trailer of Bank Chor (except for that Baba Sehgal bit) when it was launched a few weeks back. However, I have to admit that since then, the way YRF and Riteish Deshmukh have been promoting the movie, it looks super fun and ingenious. Kudos to those who have thought of marketing the movie through spoof videos, rap battles and roasts. I am hoping the movie lives upto all the buildup they are doing, and Riteish and Vivek Oberoi finally get that elusive hit they so deserve.

Anyway, a new song has been revealed for the film, Jai Baba, and it is exactly what you expect from the movie – crazy, hilarious and spoofy. As you know Bank Chor revolves around three inept thieves and their botched bank robbery attempt. So is there any other better way to promote the movie than to spoof the most popular heist franchise of Bollywood – Dhoom series. Thankfully, the franchise belongs to YRF so no copyright issue there. So the new song has Riteish and his gang, along with Rhea Chakraborty (who plays a journalist in the movie) land up in several crucial scenes of every Dhoom movie made, right from the John Abraham one to the last Aamir Khan movie. So we have the Bank Chors dancing next to Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan etc. the video is edited in quite a funny way, so three cheers for the editing team there…

Jai Baba is sung Nakash Aziz and composed by Rochak Kohli to the lyrics written by Gautam Govind Sharma. Watch the song here…

About the song, Riteish Deshmukh says, “After John, Hrithik and Aamir, I always felt like the next logical decision for Dhoom was casting me in it. Instead, I was cast in Bank Chor. So ‘Jai Baba Bank Chor’ makes me feel as if I’m part of the iconic Dhoom trilogy in some way at least. So I’d really like to thank Y-Films for making this dream come true. Kinda. Maybe.”

Bank Chor is directed by Bumpy, who has earlier made Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Luv Ka The End for the same studio. Earlier Kapil Sharma was supposed to make his debut with this movie, before he walked out (and made his debut with Kis Kis Ko Pyar Karun) and Riteish replaced him. Bank Chor is scheduled to release this Friday.