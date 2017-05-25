43 takes to pay an ode to bum? Bank Chor song Tashreef featuring Riteish is certainly one of a kind

If you’ve heard Bank Chor’s new song Tashreef, an ode to the only part of the human body that Bollywood doesn’t sing about enough – the bum, you are bound to wonder out aloud what Tashreef Cups Version is all about and what it is an ode to. Well, it’s a song performed using only cups and it’s an ode to getting it wrong, again and again! The ‘cups’ version of a song is a popular viral internet format and Bank Chor director Bumpy wanted to get this song shot and wrapped in a single take. But it took Riteish and his co-actors eight days of rehearsals to get the clanking of these cups right. Even after all that practice, on the day of the final shoot, the Tashreef Cups Version took not one, not two, but 43 takes to complete, probably because the actors started method acting as the incompetent Bank Chors in the film.

So while shooting the song, the hook line of the song, ‘Lag Gayi Tashreef’ actually came true, but more than the actors, it was the crew that felt it deeply! Well, in that case, we must say the result looks damn effortless for the song is such a fun watch. Nowhere will you find Riteish struggling to juggle the cups. Instead, the whole vibe of the song is as such that Tashreef from Bank Chor will instantly crack you up right from the lyrics to the mad visuals…

Here, watch the song below:

Bank Chor is all set for a release on June 16. Y-Films is taking a very unique approach to promote the film. Straying away from methodical promotional tactics, the makers are instead creating viral content around the film. First they spoofed their own trailer, and it was hilarious. Then they launched a series of spoofed posters of popular Bollywood movies, including Salman Khan’s Dangal, Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra.One. And now here’s is the cup version of the song. Let us see what else is in store.