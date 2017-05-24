Bank Chor song ‘Tashreef’: Riteish Deshmukh is getting his ass kicked in this quirky lament – Watch video

Y films’ Bank Chor is coming up with quirky new ways to promote the film. What’s helping its case is the fact that the songs that feature in the film are insanely funny as well. Don’t believe us? You have to check out the newest song from the film to believe us! Called ‘Tashreef,’ the song is a quirky account of Riteish’s character’s plight in the prison, perhaps after being caught red-handed in the bank robbery, as was seen in the trailer.

The song begins with a funny shot of Riteish Deshmukh working away on the grinding stone – a synonym to being behind bars in the Hindi lexicon. His partners-in-crime, Genda and Gulab are also introduced in the video through mugshots. Riteish’s character is called Champak. The three of them are being tortured throughout the video, even as, through the lyrics, they lament their fate of being imprisoned. While the quirky lyrics don’t make for a very hum-worthy track, they indeed complement the feel of the film and offer an insight into the characters’ plight. Crooned in a ‘Saigal’ like baritone, by Rochak Kohli, who has also composed the music for it, the song was written by Adheesh Verma. Watch the video of the song below… (Also read: Riteish Deshmukh’s Bank Chor spoofs Salman Khan’s Tubelight poster, takes a dig at Vivek Oberoi-Joker meme)

The official Y Films Youtube page describes the song as follows…”Bank Chor presents ‘Tashreef’, the most ‘kick-ass’ song of the year, featuring a hook line that’ll make everyone get up (from their bums) and take notice. An ode to the most ignored part of the human anatomy – the bum – the song is for everyone who has been kicked in the nether regions by the universe but hasn’t found a polite way of saying it. Well, the Bank Chors have obliged with a phrase that is sure to resonate with the common man: ‘Lag gayi tashreef’.” While we are still trying to figure as to who has written this, rather literal, introduction, it pretty much sums up the thought behind the creation of the song.

If Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Rhea Chakraborty’s upcoming film Bank Chor’s trailer was anything to go by, then we know it is going to be one of the most hilarious films ever. Directed by Bumpy and produced by Ashish, the film is all set to release on June 16.