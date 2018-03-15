BARC Report, Week 10, 2018: Rising Star 2’s ‘Tribute to Sridevi’ episode makes it the top-ranked non-fiction show in India

The past few weeks were sort of similar on the BARC charts but this one has been a surprise. Zee TV’s Aapke Aa Jaane Se made its first entry in the top 20. Even shows like Tu Aashiqui and Piya Albela, which were missing from the top 20 chart made a comeback. Kundali Bhagya held on to its top rank as the No.1 fiction show in the country. Rising Star 2’s special tribute to Sridevi episode took it to the third spot. It is one of the best watched episodes so far. We had Kavita Krishnamurthy and Alka Yagnik as special guests on the show as they sang her songs and gave viewers interesting anecdotes from the life of the talented diva who left us too soon. Here is a detailed look…

Top 10 shows (Urban)

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya’s Kundali Bhagya was the top show with 6.4 million impressions viewership. It was followed by Sony SAB’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at 6.2 million impressions viewership. The tragic demise of Sridevi left the nation in mourning. Rising Star 2 paid a tribute to Sridevi through a special episode. It got a viewership of 6.1 million impressions. It was followed by Super Dancer 2, Kumkum Bhagya and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel’s show held on to its spot with 5.5 million impressions viewership. Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki got a viewership of 5.1 million impressions viewership followed by Udaan. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ishq Main Marjawan completed the top 10. (Also Read: BARC Report, Week 9, 2018: Super Dancer 2 jumps to the third spot while post-leap Naamkarann is back in top 20)

Top 10 shows (Urban + Rural)

The No.1 show in the country was Zee Anmol’s Kumkum Bhagya with 10.8 million impressions viewership. It was followed by Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya at 10.4 million impressions and Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya at 9.8 million impressions. Nimki Mukhiya, Sony Pal CID and Super Dancer 2 took the fourth, fifth and sixth place. Star Bharat’s Kya Haal Mr Paanchaal was on the seventh spot with 9 million impressions viewership. Sony SAB’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was on 8.3 million impressions followed by Sony PAL’s TMKOC. Colors’ Rising Star 2 Tribute to Sridevi was on the tenth spot with 8.1 million impressions viewership.

Top 10 channels (Urban)

Colors, Zee TV, Star Bharat, Sony Entertainment Television and Sony SAB were the top five channels. In Rural, it was Zee Anmol, Star Bharat and Sony PAL.