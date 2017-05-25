BARC Report Week 20: Sriti Jha’s Kumkum Bhagya continues to rule the overall charts while Nia Sharma’s Jamai Raja tops in the rural areas

BARC report for week 20 (Saturday, 13th May 2017 to Friday, 19th May 2017) is out! Kumkum Bhagya and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are giving a tough time to Mouni Roy‘s Naagin 2. Repeat telecast of Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma’s popular show Jamai Raja has become a rage in rural areas.

Here’s the entire lowdown –

Top 10 channels (Urban + Rural)

STAR Plus, Sony Pal, Zee TV and Colors took the top four spots in the overall charts. Colors dropped from its second position while Zee TV climbed up. Zee Anmol, Rishtey, SONY SAB, STAR Utsav, Sony Entertainment Television and Life Ok took the subsequent ranks in order.

Top 5 shows (Urban + Rural)

Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya topped the charts this week, too! Tanu (Leena Jumani) and Abhi’s (Shabbir Ahluwalia) marriage and Pragya’s (Sriti Jha) kidnapping worked wonders for the show. Next in line was Colors’ supernatural show Naagin 2. STAR Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai grabbed the third spot. The latest track where Naira (Shivangi Joshi) exposes Keerti’s husband Aditya in front of the Goenkas seems to have been liked a lot by the audience. Zee TV’s children reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs retained its position at the number four slot. Repeat telecast of Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma’s Jamai Raja, took the fifth rank.

Top 10 channels (Urban)

STAR Plus, Colors, Zee TV, SONY SAB and Sony Entertainment Television took the top five positions. Life Ok, Sony Pal, &TV, Rishtey, STAR Utsav followed in order. Sony experienced good progress this week thanks to Jennifer Winget’s thriller drama Beyhadh, Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes’ Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and The Kapil Sharma Show. Zee TV, too, saw a significant jump this week.

Top 5 shows (Urban)

Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya continued to top the charts in urban areas. Pushing Mouni Roy’s Naagin 2 to the third position, Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai took the second spot. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs took the fourth rank. Colors’ Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki managed to grab the fifth position. The Kapil Sharma Show, Divyanka Tripathi‘s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein failed to feature in the top-five list, this week too!

Top 10 channels (Rural)

Sony Pal, Zee Anmol, Rishtey, STAR Utsav, Zee TV, STAR Plus, Colors, SONY SAB, Big Magic and Life Ok took the spots in order. Sony failed to find a place in the top-ten list of the rural areas, courtesy the dwindling TRPs of Kapil Sharma’s show.

Top 5 shows (Rural)

Zee Anmol’s Jamai Raja topped the list here. Tashan-E-Ishq of the same channel took the second spot. Sony Pal’s Baalveer and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stood on the third and fourth positions. Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya took the fifth position here.