BARC Report Week 24, 2017: Cricket mania takes over Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs and Naagin 2

The BARC report of week 24 (Saturday, 10th June 2017 to Friday, 16th June 2017) is out. ICC Champions Trophy took over the rural belts while Zee TV’S Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs and Colors’ Naagin 2 continued to rock in urban areas. Repeat telecast of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon-Ek Bar Phir (Star Utsav) saw a huge growth in villages. Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya lost its third position to Jamai Raja (Zee Anmol) in rural areas but managed to retain its spot in Urban areas. The Kapil Sharma Show took tenth spot in the cities.

Here’s the entire low down –

Top 10 Channels (Urban + Rural)

Sony Pal, STAR Plus, Rishtey, Zee Anmol and Zee TV grabbed the top five positions. SONY SAB, Colors, DD National, Sony Entertainment Television and Life Ok took the next five in order.

Top 5 Shows (Urban + Rural)

ICC Champions Trophy matches – India vs South Africa (11th June) and India vs Bangladesh (15th June) got featured on the top of the list this week as cricket love took over the nation. Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs, Colors’ Naagin 2 and Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya took the third, fourth and fifth positions.

Top 10 channels (Urban)

STAR Plus, SONY SAB, Colors, Zee TV and Sony Entertainment Television took the top five ranks. Life Ok, DD National, Sony Pal, Rishtey and &TV took the subsequent spots in order.

Top 20 shows (Urban)

Zee TV’S Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs, Colors Naagin 2, STAR Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya and Sony SAB’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah took the top five spots this week. India vs South Africa match grabbed the sixth position. Colors’ Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, South Africa vs India match, Star Plus’ Naamkarann, Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show managed to feature in the top 10 list in order.

Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Colors’ Shani, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Plus), Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus), Chandra Nandini (Star Plus), Udaan (Colors), Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors), Nach Baliye 8 (Star Plus), Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil (Star Plus) took the subsequent spots in order.

Top 10 channels (Rural)

Sony Pal, Rishtey, Zee Anmol, DD National, STAR Utsav, STAR Plus, Zee TV, Big Magic, Colors and Sony SAB featured in the top-ten list in this order.

Top 20 shows (Rural)

Bangladesh vs India (DD National), South Africa vs India (DD National), Jamai Raja (Zee Anmol), Naagin – (Rishtey), Baalveer (Sony Pal), Tashan E Ishq (Zee Anmol), Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Pal), Cid (Sony Pal), Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV), Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon-Ek Bar Phir (Star Utsav), Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV), Kaala Teeka (Zee Anmol), Shakti (Rishtey), Naagin-2 (Colors), Udaan (Rishtey), Naamkarann (Star Plus), Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus), Naagkanya (Zee Anmol), Thapki Pyaar Ki (Rishtey) and Chandra Nandini (Star Plus) took the top 20 ranks this week.