BARC Report Week 36, 2017: Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 stumps Kumkum Bhagya and Khatron Ke Khiladi 8

BARC Report of Week 36 (Saturday, 2nd September 2017 to Friday, 8th September 2017) is out. Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 gave a damn defeat to Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs, last week. Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai lost out its position to Kumkum and Kundali Bhagya.

Here’s the full report –

Top 10 channels (Urban + Rural)

Zee Anmol and STAR Bharat surprisingly took the top two spots in the combined market pushing down all time rankers Zee TV, STAR Plus and Colors to third, fourth and fifth positions, respectively. The repeat telecast of Nia Sharma-Ravi Dueby’s Jamai Raja is doing wonders for Zee Anmol. Sonakshi Sinha and Baba Ramdev’s singing reality show Om Shanti Om seems to be a hit with the audience as the show single-handedly drove Star Network’s new channel Star Bharat to number two. Sony Pal, Sony Entertainment Television, Rishtey, SONY SAB and STAR Utsav took the subsequent spots in order.

Top 5 shows (Urban + Rural)

India and Sri Lanka’s match on DD National was the most watched thing in India, last week. India crushed Sri Lanka by six wickets in the fifth and final ODI on Sunday (September 3). Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya stood close on second position. Pragya’s (Sriti Jha) return seems to have worked wonders for Kumkum Bhagya. Jamai Raja (Zee Anmol) stood steady on third rank. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) fetched the fourth spot for itself while Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 Pain In Spain slipped to the fifth position.

Top 10 channels (Urban)

STAR Plus, Colors, Zee TV, Sony Entertainment Television and STAR Bharat continued to rule the cities. With popular shows like Ishqbaaz, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Naamkarann and Chandra Nandini running on prime slots; Star Plus’ viewers seem to be having a feast. SONY SAB, Zee Anmol, &TV, Sony Pal and Rishtey took the next five ranks in order.

Top 5 shows (Urban)

Amitabh Bachchan‘s Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 (Sony Entertainment Television) literally stumped all other reality shows and daily soaps in the urban market, last week, resulting Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) to take the second and third spots. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah (Sony Sab) and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) grabbed the fourth and fifth spots.

Top 10 channels (Rural)

Zee Anmol, STAR Bharat, Sony Pal, Rishtey, Zee TV, STAR Utsav, STAR Plus, Colors, DD National and Big Magic took the top ten spots in rural areas.

Top 5 shows (Rural)

India V/S Sri Lanka’s T20 match on DD National took the top rank. Zee Anmol’s Jamai Raja and Kaala Teeka stood steady on second and third positions. Baalveer (Sony Pal) took the fourth while India and Sri Lanka’s 5th ODI took the fifth spot.