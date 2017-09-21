BARC report week 37, 2017: Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 and Kumkum Bhagya are ahead in the game

The Shahenshah of Bollywood is the Shahenshah of television this week, too, as Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 hols its numero uno position in the BARC Report week 37. Though there are some interesting developments in this week’s report, in terms of the top shows. Kumkum Bhagya beat Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 to become the second most watched show this week. Check out this week’s full report right here.

Top 10 channels (Urban + Rural)

Zee Anmol and Zee TV are grab the first two spots this week as Star Bharat and Star Plus take up the third and fourth spots respectively. There isn’t much difference in the TRPs of the channels this week as compared to the last. Colors stands still at the fifth place and Sony Pal takes up the sixth position. Sony Entertainment Television, Rishtey, Sony SAB and Star Utsav remain in the same spots as last week in the order that they’re mentioned. (ALSO READ: BARC Report Week 36, 2017: Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 stumps Kumkum Bhagya and Khatron Ke Khiladi 8)

Top 5 shows (Urban + Rural)

Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off Kundali Bhagya take up the first two spots in the Hindi GEC category. Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 climbs up to the third spot in this category. We wonder if it’ll takeover the first spot next week. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs is at the fourth position with Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 in the fifth place.

Top 1o channels (Urban)

Star Plus continues to rule at the first position while Sony Entertainment Television is at the second spot. Zee TV and Colors have taken up the third and fourth spots respectively. Sony SAB takes up the fifth spot with Star Bharat is on the sixth position this week. &TV, Sony Pal, Zee Anmol and Rishtey take up the subsequent spots.

Top 5 shows (Urban)

Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 stands strong at the first position but it’s the second place that surprised us. Kumkum Bhagya fought Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 to take the second place putting the stunt based reality show in the third spot. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs is on the fourth position and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma takes up the fifth place.

Top 10 channels (Rural)

Zee Anmol,Sony Pal, STAR Bharat, Rishtey, Zee TV, STAR Utsav, STAR Plus, Colors, Big Magic and Sony Entertainment Television took the top ten spots in rural areas.

Top 5 shows (Rural)

The repeat telecast of Jamai Raja is still the to show in the rural category followed by Baalveer and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma in the second and third spots respectively. Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya are in the fourth and fifth spots respectively.